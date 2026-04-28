This Is Where Trader Joe's Sources Its Ice Cream From

Who really supplies Trader Joe's ice cream? The store, which rarely sells name brand products, is known for stamping its name on nearly all its products and being tight-lipped about its sourcing. But in 2023, a Reddit poster with the username CookieButterLovers wrote that the ice cream containers have plant codes printed on them that can be matched up to factories from specific third-party manufacturers, using sources like Where Is My Milk From, a site that compiles info from the FDA.

The user said they'd found multiple Trader Joe's brand ice creams featuring PLT 06-1187, the official plant code of Crystal Creamery, a.k.a. Humboldt Creamery. Flavors identified include French Vanilla, featured in Chowhound's ranking of popular vanilla ice creams, and Fudgy Cookie Dough. Other Redditors have also claimed they've used the same method to confirm Crystal/Humboldt is the producer.

Crystal/Humboldt Creamery is located in Fortuna, California. Founded by George Knox in 1901, it describes itself as the state's oldest and largest private dairy processor. It was acquired by Foster Dairy Farms in 2007. The creamery prides itself on making fresh, natural ice cream that doesn't contain artificial ingredients, high-fructose corn syrup, mono and diglycerides, or milk from cows that have been given the synthetic hormone rBST.

Additional sources have claimed Pierre's Ice Cream Company is the maker of other Trader Joe's-label frozen dairy desserts. In 2023, a Redditor with the humorous username dont_listen2me wrote, "I do know that the Cookie Butter Ice Cream is made by Pierre's," but didn't specify how they knew. Pierre's has been based in Cleveland, Ohio since its founding by Alexander "Pierre" Basset in 1932. It was among the first ice cream makers to be recognized with the industry's highest certification for food safety and quality.