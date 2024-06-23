Green Beans Are Way Tastier With A Caramelized Bacon Sash

If you want to elevate your basic green bean side dish into something spectacular, consider wrapping a bundle in caramelized bacon. This adds extra depth of flavor and a crunchy texture, plus it just looks impressive on the plate. The sweet bacon pairs well with the salty green beans, while savory umami punches everything up to the next level for a mouth-watering result.

In stark contrast to the crisp green beans, the texture of the bacon is key. Whether you want it chewy or crispy, you can customize the bacon to your preference by cooking it in the oven. Given its salty-savory flavor and added texture, it's not surprising that bacon pairs well with so many foods, including green beans.

The presentation wows a crowd, but it's easy to do. All you need are the ingredients and a toothpick to keep everything together. You're rewarded with individual bundles that will become the star of the plate. You can experiment with different thicknesses of bacon to create a dish that takes simple green beans up a notch.