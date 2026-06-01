The Aldi Cheese You Absolutely Need To Try — If You Can Find It

It's fair to say that I absolutely love cheese, a fascination kickstarted by the global cheese history class I took in college. In the spirit of expanding my palate and venturing beyond my usual sharp cheddar or applewood-smoked Gouda — the latter of which is one of the Aldi groceries first-timers shouldn't skip — I've been venturing more and more into Aldi's cheeses. And I've had great luck so far, including finding my go-to cheese for melty quesadillas, and the cheese I consider a snacking essential: the Emporium Selection Butterkäse.

Butterkäse, as its name suggests, tastes like butter. It's nowhere near as sharp as a standard cheddar, nor is it as flabby as a mozzarella. I would explain it more as a Gouda or a fontina without the nuttiness. To make it, the milk is heated to just over 100 degrees Fahrenehit before the rennet is added, which helps the curds form before they're scooped out and salted. Butterkäse is a very immature cheese, as it is only aged for about a month, which allows it to keep its delicate flavor, milkiness, and buttery overtones. As such, if you don't like sharper or more obtuse cheeses, you may really enjoy it.

You would assume, based on the quality of this Emporium Selection cheese, that it was imported from abroad, perhaps Germany, butterkäse's country of origin. It has all of the great notes of a butterkäse — along with an affordable price point. The only downside is that Aldi doesn't stock it consistently, but when it does, you should definitely get your hands on it.