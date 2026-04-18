The Aldi Shredded Cheese I Always Use For Extra-Melty Quesadillas

I feel as though my appreciation for quesadillas has only increased into adulthood. These melty delights are so easy to prepare; all you need to do is tuck the cheese between tortillas (I like Aldi's low-carb option), add seasonings and your favorite fillings, and toss them in a pan. If I'm in a pinch (which is most of the time), I'll skip the stove and use my microwave instead — it's just that easy.

There are endless ways to upgrade quesadillas (like adding sliced green chiles — the one-ingredient canned addition that brings the heat), but rarely do we think to switch the cheese. Most people resort to the standard cheddar or Mexican blend for their quesadillas, but I find a far superior option is shredded quesadilla cheese — particularly the Pueblo Lindo shredded quesadilla cheese from Aldi. Aldi notoriously has an excellent cheese selection, but I didn't exactly have faith in its shreds. Shredded cheese usually gets a bad rap because it tends to be full of fillers and anti-caking ingredients that make it taste, for lack of a better word, dusty and can even prevent it from melting well. However, I found that this neutral-flavored cheese melts just like mozzarella, which makes it super conducive to preparing quesadillas with an Instagram-worthy cheese pull. There is no sandy or powdery aftertaste, and I have even gone so far as to eat it from the bag; it's just that good. Besides quesadillas, it would also be excellent atop burrito bowls, rice, beans, or wherever you want a melty cheese without the flavor of cheddar — like in homemade mac and cheese.