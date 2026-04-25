Aldi's Unique Cracker Makes An Appearance On Every Snack Board I Create
What makes a good cracker? It's a question that I have asked many times, as my preferences for this snack board staple range from Aldi's Woven Wheat Crackers — the cracker I always have on hand for snacking and entertaining — to the more basic options, including Aldi's version of Ritz. However, I have come across very few crackers at Aldi or otherwise that measure up to one of my snack board must-haves: the Savoritz Pretzel Crackers with Sea Salt.
Now, I know what you may be thinking: These are just pretzel crisps/slims/chips, right? Wrong. So, so, so wrong. Sure, Aldi sells pretzel slims (but they're not very good, so don't buy them). The Savoritz Pretzel Crackers, rather, are literally like a snappy, crisp cracker had a midnight rendezvous with a soft pretzel. The flavor isn't overtly malty or sweet, but it does have those slightly pretzel-y undertones that make it pair really well with a great store-bought honey mustard brand or some spicy spread. I initially stumbled upon these crackers when I got hooked on the Aldi Garlic Feta Dip (the salty, seasonal dip I wish would make a comeback). Based on the limited number of boxes my Aldi stocked, I assumed that these crackers would be short-lived. However, they've been at the store for about a year now, based on my approximation, and there is no sign that they're going away soon — which is good news, considering I buy at least two boxes at a time. Since their flavor is versatile, I would recommend pairing them with Aldi's adorable bite-sized dry salami for salt, a few of the store's tasty cheeses for richness, and some dark chocolate to close out the snacking experience.
The crackers I can't get enough of
I do think that these Aldi Pretzel Crackers are a bit of a sleeper hit, especially because they are tucked behind so many other cracker options in the snack aisle. The sea salt version first appeared with the Honey Mustard Pretzel Crackers, the latter of which do not seem as popular among customers. "The sea salt [ones] are genuinely one of the best snacks I've ever had. I really hope these stick around and aren't seasonal," said one Reddit user. "But them with the feta dip is next level. Honestly [I] could put the feta dip on anything, to be fair," another replied (to which I nodded my head in agreement). Folks haven't been shy about sharing the other Aldi dips (which I can attest to are mostly great) they like pairing with these crackers either. Spinach artichoke, red pepper hummus, and dill dip are popular suggestions, as is the horseradish spreadable cheese (an acquired taste, but I can see the appeal).
Another perk of this snack? It appears to be a dupe for Pretzelized ... which I didn't realize was a thing until I heard it from an Instagram snack-fluencer. It appears that Pretzelized is only sold at a limited number of stores and has a higher price tag than Aldi's version. While I can't say how Pretzelized compare to the $2.99 box of Savoritz in terms of texture or flavor, I just don't think I'll be jumping ship and buying any other pretzels any time soon.