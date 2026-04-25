Aldi's Unique Cracker Makes An Appearance On Every Snack Board I Create

What makes a good cracker? It's a question that I have asked many times, as my preferences for this snack board staple range from Aldi's Woven Wheat Crackers — the cracker I always have on hand for snacking and entertaining — to the more basic options, including Aldi's version of Ritz. However, I have come across very few crackers at Aldi or otherwise that measure up to one of my snack board must-haves: the Savoritz Pretzel Crackers with Sea Salt.

Now, I know what you may be thinking: These are just pretzel crisps/slims/chips, right? Wrong. So, so, so wrong. Sure, Aldi sells pretzel slims (but they're not very good, so don't buy them). The Savoritz Pretzel Crackers, rather, are literally like a snappy, crisp cracker had a midnight rendezvous with a soft pretzel. The flavor isn't overtly malty or sweet, but it does have those slightly pretzel-y undertones that make it pair really well with a great store-bought honey mustard brand or some spicy spread. I initially stumbled upon these crackers when I got hooked on the Aldi Garlic Feta Dip (the salty, seasonal dip I wish would make a comeback). Based on the limited number of boxes my Aldi stocked, I assumed that these crackers would be short-lived. However, they've been at the store for about a year now, based on my approximation, and there is no sign that they're going away soon — which is good news, considering I buy at least two boxes at a time. Since their flavor is versatile, I would recommend pairing them with Aldi's adorable bite-sized dry salami for salt, a few of the store's tasty cheeses for richness, and some dark chocolate to close out the snacking experience.