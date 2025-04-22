The Dishwasher Mistake That's Sabotaging Your Glassware

Dishwashers have simplified clean-up after big and little meals. Let's face it: Few people like to wash and dry dishes by hand, and this appliance gives you permission to pass the buck. Still, there are plenty of costly mistakes people make when loading the dishwasher, especially regarding glassware and stemware. According to Jill Koch, owner of Jill Comes Clean, glassware often faces issues in the dishwasher. Koch, who often shares cleaning tips on her Instagram and YouTube pages, exclusively told Chowhound, "People will often either put glasses that are too delicate or shouldn't be in the dishwasher in there[,] or they load them on the bottom rack when they should go on the top rack."

That's why it's imperative to check to see if your glassware is dishwasher-safe before loading it into this appliance. Additionally, confining glasses to that top rack is a protective measure. Because stemware is fragile, it needs a softer jet spray, or it is at risk of moving around, cracking, and breaking on that bottom shelf.

This is also why Koch recommends using the holders in your appliance. She explained, "If washing wine glasses in the dishwasher[,] use the holders that most dishwashers have to secure them. If yours doesn't have that[,] you can buy holders to add to the top rack for wine glasses with stems." But there are other nemeses that can plague your glasses when washing them in the dishwasher — Koch has tips for dealing with these, too.