The Discontinued 'Magic' Keebler Cookies '90s Kids Still Miss Today

To love many consumer packaged foods is to lose them. Sure, some brands seem to last forever, but for every enduring Oreo, there's also a discontinued dessert like Libby's Fruit Float. And Keebler Magic Middles are, alas, firmly ensconced in that latter, dearly departed group. Anyone who had a chance to sample Magic Middles from their heyday, which began circa 1989 and seems to have concluded by the turn of the 21st century (despite the trademark officially expiring in 2010), will recall the treat's convincingly enchanted qualities.

Magic Middles looked like any old cookie from the outside. And their shortbread, chocolate chip, or peanut butter shell was plenty tasty. But the real wizardry lay inside, with the fudgy center that held a melty texture, even at room temperature. They were seemingly so popular that a diminutive Mini Middles version popped up around 1991 (it, too, is long gone from grocery stores).

Being that they truly do not make 'em like they used to, nostalgia for Magic Middles abounds. At least one X user even implored Keebler to bring back Magic Middles decades after their apparent disappearance. The brand cited innovation, something that's felled so many beloved foodstuffs to make way for new ones, as the explanation for Magic Middles' demise, and even tried to guide the fan toward other Keebler goodies as a deflection. Classic elf. Some passionate Redditors in the platform's "forgotten foods" sub object to their disappearance in assertive expletives. Others more gently wish for their return. And one-time fans here and elsewhere across the internet have yet to find Magic Middles' contemporary equal.