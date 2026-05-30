The Discontinued 'Magic' Keebler Cookies '90s Kids Still Miss Today
To love many consumer packaged foods is to lose them. Sure, some brands seem to last forever, but for every enduring Oreo, there's also a discontinued dessert like Libby's Fruit Float. And Keebler Magic Middles are, alas, firmly ensconced in that latter, dearly departed group. Anyone who had a chance to sample Magic Middles from their heyday, which began circa 1989 and seems to have concluded by the turn of the 21st century (despite the trademark officially expiring in 2010), will recall the treat's convincingly enchanted qualities.
Magic Middles looked like any old cookie from the outside. And their shortbread, chocolate chip, or peanut butter shell was plenty tasty. But the real wizardry lay inside, with the fudgy center that held a melty texture, even at room temperature. They were seemingly so popular that a diminutive Mini Middles version popped up around 1991 (it, too, is long gone from grocery stores).
Being that they truly do not make 'em like they used to, nostalgia for Magic Middles abounds. At least one X user even implored Keebler to bring back Magic Middles decades after their apparent disappearance. The brand cited innovation, something that's felled so many beloved foodstuffs to make way for new ones, as the explanation for Magic Middles' demise, and even tried to guide the fan toward other Keebler goodies as a deflection. Classic elf. Some passionate Redditors in the platform's "forgotten foods" sub object to their disappearance in assertive expletives. Others more gently wish for their return. And one-time fans here and elsewhere across the internet have yet to find Magic Middles' contemporary equal.
More Magic Middles commentary, and possible alternatives
Calls to bring back Keebler Magic Middles reverberate through the comments on vintage commercials advertising the confections posted to YouTube. Their inimitable texture — crisp outside, magically melty inside — just does not seem to have been replicated on this ready-to-eat scale since they went away. Over on Facebook, fans also gather to reminisce over the childhood treat. And in 2021, an actual online petition demanding their return accrued a respectable few hundred signatures before fizzling out.
To date, there is zero indication that Ferrero, the Italian candy company behind many popular brands, including Keebler, will pull any new Magic Middles out of its corporate hat any time soon. And there really isn't much that qualifies as a true dupe that's widely available. So, Magic Middles remain among the '90s snacks we can only hope to ever taste again. Should you have the time and inclination, homemade stuffed cookie recipes are not terribly hard to come by online. If it's a somewhat similar, convenient, filled cookie you seek, however, more artisanal varieties might be available at your local bakery. The Los Angeles-based Stuffed Cookies brand also fills its fancy cookies with Nutella and caramel, and ships them nationwide. They may not have the boxed, mass-market charm of Magic Middles, but you can find similar makers like Duchess Cookies out of Long Island, New York, via sites like Goldbelly.