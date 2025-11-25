The Old-School Canned Dessert From The '70s You Don't Really See Anymore

As canned foods go, some items are particularly associated with metallics. Soup's a big one, followed by vegetables, and then maybe beans. But you'd have to get through quite a few "Family Feud" answers before anyone shouted out dessert. Even then, they'd likely be thinking of something like pumpkin pie filling or puree, which very few folks consider a sweet treat without several more steps in between. But back in the swinging '70s, one tinned confection was almost ready to serve: Libby's Fruit Float.

Libby's Fruit Float was one of many canned foods that may have been popular 50 years ago, but are largely forgotten today. But those who do remember, remember it well, even longing for contemporary dupes on social media. What they're hoping to approximate was a kind of syrupy goo made of several purportedly "real fruit" varieties, which was mixed with cold milk to achieve what an ancient TV commercial implies was a kind of ice cream/pudding compromise in botanical flavors like strawberry, raspberry, and peach, all in 30 seconds. And, unlike the also beloved vintage pizza spins, this is one old-timey bite that might not be so hard to recreate.