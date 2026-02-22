The Italian Candy Company Behind 20+ Popular Brands In The Grocery Aisle

It all started at a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy in the late 1940s, when two brothers, Pietro and Giovanni Ferrero, began to think outside of the box. Today, what they started has grown into a multi-national company with a slew of popular brands found on your grocery store aisles. You may recognize the name from its flagship Ferrero Rocher chocolates, a decadent chocolate and hazelnut treat, and one of the European chocolate brands you should know. But that wasn't the company's first milestone.

Back in 1964, the family introduced Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread. Then, four years later, Michele Ferrero, the son of Pietro, created the Kinder brand. Then came Tic-Tac, before Michele created Ferrero Rocher in 1982. When Ferrero acquired the Italian-American company with a similar name, the Ferrara Candy Company, in 2017, it gained even more famous names in the candy world.

Ferrara was founded in Chicago in 1908 and is the brand that introduced such classics as Red Hots, Atomic Fireballs, and Lemonhead candies. Among Ferrara's portfolio of 20 brands are also SweeTarts, Nerds, and Jelly Belly beans (which were U.S. President Ronald Reagan's favorite snack). Ferrara, which is still based in Illinois, is a standalone unit of its Italian parent company. And it isn't the only company Ferrero Group has acquired over the years.