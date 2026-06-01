For An Unforgettable BLT Sandwich, Swap Bacon For This Smoky Pork Addition

You can make pork belly burnt ends a few ways, including in the oven, but cook 'em low and slow like any barbecue preparation. Start by cubing a few pounds of pork belly while you preheat the oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, coat the bite-sized cubes in your favorite rub for flavor before baking for a couple of hours. Then, coat them with your preferred barbecue sauce or marinade, and cook for about another hour. Their internal temperature should register around 190 degrees Fahrenheit when done. You can follow a similar process on the grill or in a smoker. Try a bite pre-sandwich; your pork belly burnt ends should have a crisp exterior and tender interior. They should be a little unwieldy to evenly fit between two slices of hearty bread, so slice the cubes in half for easier stacking.

The large leaves and buttery texture of Bibb lettuce is ideal in this sandwich. Be sure to stave off any potential sandwich sogginess by patting your tomatoes dry and lightly salting them to draw out any additional moisture (pat that away, too). This is one BLT that needs no further accoutrement, but a light swipe of mayo would not be entirely out of place. Cut in half, and enjoy a terrific sandwich by any name.