What Alcohol Should Be Refrigerated After Opening? Here's The Rule

The reason you don't need to store whiskey, and other distilled spirits, in the fridge is that it has a high alcohol content (typically 35% ABV or higher), which inhibits microbial growth. If you're not sure what a bottle's ABV is, here's another rule of thumb: if an open bottle is a distilled spirit, such as rum, vodka, or whiskey, it doesn't need to be kept cold; if it's been fermented, but not distilled, such as wine, beer, or mead, toss it in the fridge.

Still, some types of alcohol fall somewhere in-between. Fortified wines, such as Port, tend to clock in around 20% ABV, but can be higher. Likewise, sherry can have a wide range and go as high as 22% ABV. However, it's still recommended that they be kept cold since they aren't as robust as distilled spirits.

Liqueurs can be a bit more tricky. They have a wide range of ABVs, starting as low as 15% and going as high as 30% or more. Parse this out on a case-by-case basis, but err on the side of caution to get a longer shelf life out of your booze. It may be time to do a deep purge of your fridge to make more room for all those open bottles.