Does Whiskey Have To Be Refrigerated?

There are a lot of myths surrounding storage methods for alcohol. From the conflicting opinions on whether or not alcohol actually goes bad to cork rituals that make spirits last longer, proper alcohol storage is just as complicated if not more so than the actual spirits themselves. To make matters more complex, proper storage will vary for each individual type of alcohol.

When it comes to whiskey in particular, proper storage is crucial to avoid spoilage. Many may choose to store whiskey in the fridge under the guise that the cold will help it last longer, but that is actually a myth. Due to its high alcohol content, whiskey does not need to be refrigerated.

Similar to vodka and rum, whiskey can actually be stored at a cool but not necessarily cold temperature. When it comes to temperature, the key is consistency rather than coldness. Understanding these little idiosyncrasies can help maximize the flavor of whiskey, as well as how much time you have to consume it at its peak once it has been opened.