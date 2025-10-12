How Often Should You Actually Clean Your Freezer?

The freezer is one of the workhorses of the kitchen, whether we're grabbing ice for our drinks, stashing last night's leftovers, or storing our frozen staples. But how often are we giving it the TLC it deserves with a deep clean? If you're like most, probably pretty rarely. Chowhound spoke with Katie Dills, president of The Cleaning Authority, and we found out that we probably aren't cleaning it enough.

"The process mirrors how you would clean your fridge," she exclusively explained, suggesting more frequent, less labor-intensive wipe downs of doors and easy to reach portions of shelves. Deep cleans, on the other hand, should be done every three to four months. Unlike when cleaning a fridge, you'll need to take care not to spoil your food while cleaning, nor leave puddles from melting products. Dills suggests loading frozen food into an insulated freezer bag while you clean. This prevents food from thawing and then refreezing, which can lead to spoilage — or, with certain foods like ice cream, tell-tale changes to texture.

"Remove all the shelves, racks, and drawers, and let them come to room temperature," Dills said. Wash them with clean water and let the pieces dry off in the sink. Now, it's time to clean the inside of the freezer. "Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 quart of water. Scrub down the inside using a microfiber cloth or a sponge," Dills said. Dry the interior with another microfiber cloth, and you're good to go!