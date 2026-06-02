Cabbage Doesn't Have To Stink — Just Use A Splash Of This Pantry Staple

Although deeply satisfying for its taste, texture, and nutritional value, cabbage has flaw you just can't ignore: It stinks when you cook it. And if that's not bad enough, it wafts throughout the whole kitchen, making the entire room smell bad. The solution, however, is quite easy; just enlist the help of white vinegar. Pouring a tablespoon of white vinegar into the pot while the cabbage boils is all you need to get rid of most of its unappealing stench. But don't overdo it with this pantry staple, which can also act as an all-rounder cleaning aid in your kitchen; if you add more than that, your leafy greens could end up tasting sharp.

If you're worried about the cabbage soaking in the taste of white vinegar, there are alternate methods that can also be effective. If you have extra room on your stovetop, you can boil vinegar alongside your cooking cabbage, allowing it to permeate around the room much faster and eliminate odor quicker. Another option is to create a handy solution by mixing vinegar with equal parts water, which you can easily reach for anytime you need to eliminate the cabbage smell. Just spray it around the kitchen and watch (or smell, rather) it do its magic.

Some folks might be averse to the idea of using vinegar to eliminate smells for fear of spreading its own sharp smell. If that's the case, opt to leave a cup of vinegar on your kitchen counter overnight and let it neutralize the smell while you sleep. By the next morning, you should be able to walk into the space without any traces of the vinegar or the cabbage you cooked last night.