Is It A Brewery Or A Brewpub? Here's The Difference
If you want to grab a beer, does it matter where you get it? That depends. Of the important things to know before visiting a brewery for the first time, it's important to understand the difference between it and a brewpub, since the experience can vary quite a bit — especially if you are hungry.
A brewery and a brewpub both make their own beer, and you'll often be able to see the large brewing equipment inside the brewhouse. But at a brewery, the focus is primarily on beer, even if it has a taproom where customers can sample beers alongside a snack menu. Some breweries may also host food trucks on-site, while others do not offer food at all, focusing instead on brewing and distribution. A brewpub, on the other hand, places more emphasis on food, with beer and dining playing a more equal role. By definition, brewpubs are required to sell at least 25% of their beer on site, according to the Brewers Association. So in practice, a brewpub feels more like a restaurant experience.
Types of breweries and brewpubs
Many breweries and brewpubs can also fall into other categories, and they vary widely in size and style. For example, a brewpub with a full food menu might also be considered a craft brewery, which focuses on innovative beers or even the U.S.cocktail-inspired beer trends. It can also qualify as a microbrewery, which produces 15,000 barrels or fewer per year. What primarily sets a brewpub apart from other types of breweries is that it also functions as a restaurant. A traditional brewery, by contrast, places less emphasis on the dining experience and focuses more on beer production.
If you're curious about the breakdown, in the U.S., over 67% of breweries are regional craft breweries, 16.4% are microbreweries, 8.3% are taprooms, and 6.6% are brewpubs, according to the Brewers Association. Ultimately, if you're deciding where you should go for fresh beer on tap, both breweries and brewpubs are solid options. It really comes down to whether you want a full meal with your ice-cold beer.