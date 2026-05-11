Is It A Brewery Or A Brewpub? Here's The Difference

If you want to grab a beer, does it matter where you get it? That depends. Of the important things to know before visiting a brewery for the first time, it's important to understand the difference between it and a brewpub, since the experience can vary quite a bit — especially if you are hungry.

A brewery and a brewpub both make their own beer, and you'll often be able to see the large brewing equipment inside the brewhouse. But at a brewery, the focus is primarily on beer, even if it has a taproom where customers can sample beers alongside a snack menu. Some breweries may also host food trucks on-site, while others do not offer food at all, focusing instead on brewing and distribution. A brewpub, on the other hand, places more emphasis on food, with beer and dining playing a more equal role. By definition, brewpubs are required to sell at least 25% of their beer on site, according to the Brewers Association. So in practice, a brewpub feels more like a restaurant experience.