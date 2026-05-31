How Scotch Is Enjoyed In Scotland
If you've ever spent time in Scotland and enjoyed a dram of whisky there, you know it tends to be a different experience from drinking Scotch whisky stateside. You're less likely to see people doing shots, or even tossing in a handful of ice cubes, when imbibing the national drink. Whisky is traditionally drunk neat, as in at room temperature without anything else added to it. Some Scots add a few drops of water to bring out various flavors while tamping down the alcohol burn. This tends to be especially true with single malt whisky, a spirit with complex flavors individualistic to the distillery where it's made.
With that said, traditions are changing. Some Scots drink their whisky on ice or, as one Redditor from Scotland pointed out, "If it's cheap s****, throw some ginger ale in it." However, whisky doesn't have to be cheap to be used in cocktails. Bar legend Jason Scott, who owns several Edinburgh bars, often incorporates single malt whiskies into his complex, delicious cocktails. Still, many Scots stick to drinking whisky neat.
Why Scotch whisky is often consumed neat
Many Scots prefer their whisky neat, or with a little water, for several reasons. Scots have consumed whisky neat traditionally for centuries, although Scots were also mixing it with other ingredients as far back as the 17th century. Beyond mere tradition, it's the only way to fully explore what the whisky has to offer, from the mouthfeel to all the various flavors (ice can tamp down a whisky's flavors). Finally, many feel it's the best way to honor all that went into making the whisky.
While you're likely to see Scots sipping whisky out of tumblers, you may see the Glencairn glass used as well. This is especially true with single malt whiskies served during tastings at Scottish distilleries, and at some bars. Released in 2001 by Glencairn Crystal, it's the only glass backed by the country's Scotch Whisky Association. It's designed to heighten the drinking experience, with the shape helping with nosing and observing the spirit's attributes. So, next time you drink single malt whisky on Burns Night, or any other night for that matter, try it the traditional Scottish way, with a mixer, or in a cocktail.