How Scotch Is Enjoyed In Scotland

If you've ever spent time in Scotland and enjoyed a dram of whisky there, you know it tends to be a different experience from drinking Scotch whisky stateside. You're less likely to see people doing shots, or even tossing in a handful of ice cubes, when imbibing the national drink. Whisky is traditionally drunk neat, as in at room temperature without anything else added to it. Some Scots add a few drops of water to bring out various flavors while tamping down the alcohol burn. This tends to be especially true with single malt whisky, a spirit with complex flavors individualistic to the distillery where it's made.

With that said, traditions are changing. Some Scots drink their whisky on ice or, as one Redditor from Scotland pointed out, "If it's cheap s****, throw some ginger ale in it." However, whisky doesn't have to be cheap to be used in cocktails. Bar legend Jason Scott, who owns several Edinburgh bars, often incorporates single malt whiskies into his complex, delicious cocktails. Still, many Scots stick to drinking whisky neat.