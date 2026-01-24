The 5 Best Single-Malt Whiskies For Celebrating Burns Night, Scotland's Annual Celebration

Burns Night, Scotland's annual celebration on January 25 of the poet Robert Burns' birthday and all things Scottish, is centered around the Burns Supper, which includes haggis, a few drams of whisky, and other treats. Burns (1759 – 1796) is considered the national poet of Scotland for his work that celebrated a variety of aspects of the country, including its whisky. I was in Scotland not long ago and got a taste of both its single-malt whisky, its haggis, and what the Burns Supper is all about.

While brands such as The Macallan — a must-know whisky for beginners — or Glenlivet may be the best-known single-malt Scottish whiskies here in the United States, there are many others that are equally delicious (and often less pricey) with which to raise a toast to the author of "Auld Lang Syne." Burns had a preference for Highland whisky, and I've included several from that region. I've also included a Lowland distillery, one on the border between the two, and another from the island of Islay (famous for its peated whisky) in the mix. Now, raise a glass to Burns and Scotland, the homeland he celebrated, and which continues to celebrate the great poet in return.