A Bar Legend Explains How To Incorporate Single Malt Whisky Into Your Cocktail Repertoire

When Jason Scott first came to the U.K. in 1998 from Perth, Western Australia, he fell into bartending. That's where he discovered that mixing Scottish whisky into cocktails was somewhat shocking to many. Today, he's a bar legend who owns and operates three Edinburgh cocktail spots, including Bramble, which has previously been listed as one of the 50 best bars in the world by Drinks International. He also owns an events and consultancy agency, a range of liqueurs, a Scottish rum, and independently bottled whiskies. Scott continues to push the envelope through his collaboration with sister distilleries Glenmorangie and Ardbeg in Scotland, developing delicious cocktails that incorporate Scottish single malt whisky. He spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share a few tips and tricks for crafting your own.

Scott's first lesson is to honor the whisky when building a cocktail and consider its inherent traits. "Making whisky is a time-consuming science and art, and the liquid deserves to be respected," he said. For unpeated whisky, like Glenmorangie Original, a 12-year-old expression with vanilla, honey, peach, and citrus notes, he suggests ingredients with "citrus, floral, and orchard influences." However, if you're looking for a cocktail with a heavily peated, smoky whisky, the flavors can get more daring. "Ardbeg can withstand bigger flavors like dark fruits, bold Amaro and roots and spices," Scott said. Even so, he cautions that while building flavors and letting the single malt shine are important, the third element to consider is balance.