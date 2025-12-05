A Bar Legend Explains How To Incorporate Single Malt Whisky Into Your Cocktail Repertoire
When Jason Scott first came to the U.K. in 1998 from Perth, Western Australia, he fell into bartending. That's where he discovered that mixing Scottish whisky into cocktails was somewhat shocking to many. Today, he's a bar legend who owns and operates three Edinburgh cocktail spots, including Bramble, which has previously been listed as one of the 50 best bars in the world by Drinks International. He also owns an events and consultancy agency, a range of liqueurs, a Scottish rum, and independently bottled whiskies. Scott continues to push the envelope through his collaboration with sister distilleries Glenmorangie and Ardbeg in Scotland, developing delicious cocktails that incorporate Scottish single malt whisky. He spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share a few tips and tricks for crafting your own.
Scott's first lesson is to honor the whisky when building a cocktail and consider its inherent traits. "Making whisky is a time-consuming science and art, and the liquid deserves to be respected," he said. For unpeated whisky, like Glenmorangie Original, a 12-year-old expression with vanilla, honey, peach, and citrus notes, he suggests ingredients with "citrus, floral, and orchard influences." However, if you're looking for a cocktail with a heavily peated, smoky whisky, the flavors can get more daring. "Ardbeg can withstand bigger flavors like dark fruits, bold Amaro and roots and spices," Scott said. Even so, he cautions that while building flavors and letting the single malt shine are important, the third element to consider is balance.
Making cocktails with a smoky single malt whisky
At the Islay Bar, part of the brand new Ardbeg House hotel in Port Ellen on Islay — the Scottish island famous for peated whisky — you'll find a variety of enticing and smoky cocktails featuring the distillery's signature spirit. Jason Scott worked with the staff there to craft various concoctions, including its Ardbeg Tenicillin — a take on the classic penicillin, a complicated cocktail that bartenders actually don't mind making. The drink uses Ardbeg 10 for a bright, smoky flavor laden with honey and ginger notes. "Balance is key when playing with bold, smoky whiskies," Scott said.
One of his favorite Ardbeg expressions to play with in cocktails is a perfect example. The Ardbeg Wee Beastie is a 5-year-old, punchy, heavily peated whisky that requires "tweaking and experimentation" to incorporate into a drink. "Ardbeg Wee Beastie doesn't play well with others, and that's part of its charm when mixing cocktails that call for big, bold flavors," he said.
Scott's also come up with a peated pina colada using coconut cream, lime juice, fresh pineapple juice, and a touch of sugar. (We've tried it, and it's delicious). For a riff on an old fashioned, Scott combines Ardbeg Corryvreckan, a bold whisky that balances smoke with dark fruits and other notes, with vanilla Demerara sugar and walnut bitters over block ice. This cocktail is the perfect example of other ingredients letting the whisky shine, while adding layers of flavor to the mix.
Distilleries encouraging cocktail culture
Considering the long history of the Ardbeg and Glenmorangie distilleries (the former dates back to 1815 and the latter to 1843), you might assume the brands could be fussy about how to drink scotch, but, according to Jason Scott, the opposite is true. The staff at both distilleries encourage experimenting with their whiskies in cocktails, balancing respect for their heritage with a willingness to push boundaries. "People often think there is a 'right' way to drink whisky," Stuart Smith, brand manager for Ardbeg House and Glenmorangie House, told Chowhound. "However, our philosophy at both Glenmorangie and Ardbeg is: Whether you prefer our whiskies neat, over ice, or in a cocktail, the best way to enjoy it is simply the way you like it best."
According to Smith, the brands have worked with Scott for nearly 10 years on a range of collaborations, from staff training at Glenmorangie House and Ardbeg House to menu development and more. Over the years, Smith has discovered a few favorite whisky-infused cocktails, including the Long Zest, which features Glenmorangie in a drink akin to an old-fashioned topped with ginger ale.
Smith also shared one piece of cocktail wisdom he's learned from Scott: Always use the best ingredients, even for something as simple as the ice. In the end, according to Scott, when creating a whisky cocktail, rules are meant to be broken, so have fun. "Whisky and the cocktails they go into are subjective and personal," he said.