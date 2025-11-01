The World's Largest Restaurant Company Owns 61,000 Chains

We live in a world where a handful of major corporations own much of what we consume, from media and entertainment to the food we eat. When it comes to restaurants, ownership isn't always obvious, but a little digging uncovers one parent company that holds the purse strings to a truly shocking amount of common chains — Yum! Brands.

You may not know the name, but you certainly know the subsidiary brands under Yum!'s massive portfolio. The corporation owns and operates several restaurant chains, including Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Habit Burger Grill, and KFC (and its famous finger-licking good chicken). So, when you're ordering one of Taco Bell's best seller menu items, just know you're soon getting a taste of Yum! Brands too.

With these four chains alone, Yum!'s reach totals more than 61,000 restaurant locations across over 155 countries and territories. This makes the brand the largest restaurant group in the world. That is a truly impressive title, with staggering numbers to match, but Yum! Brands isn't satisfied yet. The company has strong growth and expansion goals that are continuing to drive its strategy forward each year.