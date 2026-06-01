Does Fertilizer Ever Go Bad? Here's What To Consider

If you're a home gardener with a Costco habit (or another bulk shopping method of choice), you may have wondered whether that big bag of fertilizer is still good after a year or more. The very short answer is that fertilizer doesn't generally expire, or at least not quickly: Many containers don't even have expiration dates. That said, it varies between fertilizer types, and you may need to pay attention to storage if you want it to last.

Granular fertilizers can technically last indefinitely, as long as they're kept dry and away from moisture. The main thing to watch for is clumping: in humid conditions, this fertilizer can absorb moisture from the air and stick together. If you find clumps, just break them up; it doesn't necessarily mean the fertilizer has lost its effectiveness.

Liquid fertilizers are a different story. Synthetic liquid fertilizers can last some eight to ten years, or more if stored correctly (there are slightly varying opinions on the number of years, but suffice to say, they're long-lasting). They may still separate over time, but you can shake them to mix the components back together without losing any effectiveness. Organic liquid fertilizers don't have that same staying power, though. Liquid organic fertilizer typically has a shelf life of one to two years. If you're using a "weed-and-feed" product to fertilize and kill off weeds, bear in mind that the herbicide part can lose effectiveness fairly quickly — sometimes within one to two years — even if the fertilizer part is still fine.