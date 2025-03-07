Is It Safe To Eat Meat If The Packaging Is Swollen?

Whether you've just brought home some of the best cuts of beef or have had some ground chicken sitting in the fridge, nothing puts a damper on your dinner plans faster than swollen packaging. It's something that will make anyone stop and think twice about using the meat in their next meal. However, does swelling really mean that the meat is not good to eat? Well, it depends.

If you've just brought the meat home and the expiration date hasn't passed, the swelling might be due to modified atmospheric packaging, which is the reason some containers of ground beef contain nitrogen. This is when oxygen in the package has been replaced with gases like nitrogen to inhibit bacterial growth and keep the meat fresh for longer. You can usually tell these packages apart because they'll have a taut layer of heat-sealed film covering the plastic container instead of the loose plastic wrap and Styrofoam tray combo you'll find alongside them. While this process can cause some swelling, an abnormal amount could spell danger instead.

When packages of meat swell, it could be due to bacterial growth. As the bacteria grow, they release gases that bloat the packaging containing them. However, unlike with modified atmospheric packaging, if the swelling is caused by bacteria, there will usually be a tell-tale odor that goes along with it. Of course, even in the absence of an odor, if the swelling is more than what you'd reasonably expect from a sealed package, it's always better to be safe than sorry and either cut your losses and toss it or return it to the store for a swap or a refund.