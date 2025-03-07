Is It Safe To Eat Meat If The Packaging Is Swollen?
Whether you've just brought home some of the best cuts of beef or have had some ground chicken sitting in the fridge, nothing puts a damper on your dinner plans faster than swollen packaging. It's something that will make anyone stop and think twice about using the meat in their next meal. However, does swelling really mean that the meat is not good to eat? Well, it depends.
If you've just brought the meat home and the expiration date hasn't passed, the swelling might be due to modified atmospheric packaging, which is the reason some containers of ground beef contain nitrogen. This is when oxygen in the package has been replaced with gases like nitrogen to inhibit bacterial growth and keep the meat fresh for longer. You can usually tell these packages apart because they'll have a taut layer of heat-sealed film covering the plastic container instead of the loose plastic wrap and Styrofoam tray combo you'll find alongside them. While this process can cause some swelling, an abnormal amount could spell danger instead.
When packages of meat swell, it could be due to bacterial growth. As the bacteria grow, they release gases that bloat the packaging containing them. However, unlike with modified atmospheric packaging, if the swelling is caused by bacteria, there will usually be a tell-tale odor that goes along with it. Of course, even in the absence of an odor, if the swelling is more than what you'd reasonably expect from a sealed package, it's always better to be safe than sorry and either cut your losses and toss it or return it to the store for a swap or a refund.
Stay vigilant when buying meat to avoid swollen packaging
While you can avoid swollen packaging at home by cooking meat quickly or freezing it, the real work begins before you even leave the grocery store. After all, if you're bringing home meat that's already in bad shape, it's more likely to go off before you can use it.
When buying any type of meat, you'll want to examine the packaging carefully before chucking it into your cart. Look for any signs of tearing in the plastic that could have compromised the packaging. You should also take note of any condensation on or under the plastic that could mean the meat hasn't been refrigerated properly. Likewise, if the package is leaking, you'll want to give it a pass. Now, if the meat has been sealed using modified atmospheric packaging, the film across it should be taut, and you might not be able to touch the meat inside. In this case, take a look at the expiration date and check to see if there's any swelling or if all the packages look uniform. Otherwise, the meat should feel firm when you poke it, and you shouldn't be able to leave an indent.
Once you have the meat you want, the USDA advises it should be refrigerated or frozen within two hours — or an hour if temps are over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. So keep this in mind when considering how long you're leaving your groceries in the car, especially during the summer. If you'll be out for a while, it's worth bringing a cooler to keep your meat as safe as possible until you can get it home.