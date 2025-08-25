The Costco Shopping Habit That Might Be Costing You Hundreds Of Dollars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With never-ending aisles of interesting deals and giant boxes of your favorite cereal, shopping at Costco is one of life's little pleasures. There's just something about buying in bulk that can be an effective and even freeing way to shop. You can plan out a massive amount of meals, and there's a consistency to the products you buy. But for the unprepared, shopping at Costco could cost you a lot more money than you're saving.

Mostly, this comes in the form of overbuying. It's okay, everyone has been there. Sometimes our eyes can be too big for our tummies, and that 5-pound block of Kirkland ground beef might seem like a totally reasonable thing to buy in the store, but if you don't proportion it properly and freeze what you don't cook, the next thing you know, you're dumping pounds of spoiled ground beef into the trash. Simply put: It's easy to overbuy at Costco.

And what if you don't have the freezer space? What if your favorite Costco items are disappearing and you want to stock up? At times, it feels like you need to sit down and make a master plan before a Costco run.