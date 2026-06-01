Not Jimmy Dean Or Tennessee Pride — The Old-School Sausage Brand Feeding The South Since 1917

We love a good company origin story. When it comes to the realm of sausage companies, several have a nostalgic tale to tell. Jimmy Dean was actually a country singer and TV personality before founding his meat company in 1969. Doug Odom and his wife, Louise, built their Tennessee Pride sausage company beginning in 1943 — Doug ground the meat while Louise sewed the bags to put it in. But Neese's has both of these longstanding companies beat, at least in terms of longevity: Founder J.T. Neese's first foray into the sausage business was in 1917, when he sold it out of the back of a covered wagon. The company is still run by Neese's family — four generations and counting.

According to the Neese's website, the company has "upgraded the covered wagon," as you can now order Neese's merch direct from the website, and find its sausage products in grocery stores. Unfortunately, it may be difficult to find Neese's products west of Missouri, as the North Carolina-based company is still highly regional. This probably explains why Neese's didn't end up on Chowhound's ranked list of sausage brands; it's hard to rank a product you may not be able to access. However, Neese's proudly proclaims a commitment to quality, claiming that all of its products are fresh and undergo minimal processing, with no added preservatives, nitrites, or other additives.