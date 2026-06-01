Not Jimmy Dean Or Tennessee Pride — The Old-School Sausage Brand Feeding The South Since 1917
We love a good company origin story. When it comes to the realm of sausage companies, several have a nostalgic tale to tell. Jimmy Dean was actually a country singer and TV personality before founding his meat company in 1969. Doug Odom and his wife, Louise, built their Tennessee Pride sausage company beginning in 1943 — Doug ground the meat while Louise sewed the bags to put it in. But Neese's has both of these longstanding companies beat, at least in terms of longevity: Founder J.T. Neese's first foray into the sausage business was in 1917, when he sold it out of the back of a covered wagon. The company is still run by Neese's family — four generations and counting.
According to the Neese's website, the company has "upgraded the covered wagon," as you can now order Neese's merch direct from the website, and find its sausage products in grocery stores. Unfortunately, it may be difficult to find Neese's products west of Missouri, as the North Carolina-based company is still highly regional. This probably explains why Neese's didn't end up on Chowhound's ranked list of sausage brands; it's hard to rank a product you may not be able to access. However, Neese's proudly proclaims a commitment to quality, claiming that all of its products are fresh and undergo minimal processing, with no added preservatives, nitrites, or other additives.
Trouble at Neese's?
Unfortunately, while Neese's has been a staple for generations, the company has been undergoing some difficulties. According to a May 2026 WFMY New 2 report out of Greensboro, North Carolina, grocery stores and restaurants hadn't been receiving their usual Neese's shipments. While the manufacturing facility seemed to be active, production had slowed drastically. The news report said that the USDA confirmed a listeria-related concern at the plant; the recent death of owner Thomas Neese Jr. may have also been a factor.
While the news anchors at Greensboro's WFMY News 2 had been investigating the sausage shortage since December 2025, disappointed customers began reporting months earlier that Neese's popular liver pudding was absent from shelves. Reportedly, Neese's stopped manufacturing the liver pudding in 2025 (after having ceased production on bacon in 2024). It's not completely clear whether the cessation of liver pudding production was related to the listeria concerns; and it doesn't seem as though the company has been forthcoming with information.
This is a shame because, when it comes to these products, Neese's has apparently set the standard. One reviewer fondly recalled eating Neese's liver pudding as a child — even as an adult, his mom always made sure to have some on hand when he visits. Another Yelp reviewer, who buys 10-15 pounds of Neese's sausage when he can get it, said, "Nobody comes close to Neese's country sausage, and that's the truth."