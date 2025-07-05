Is The Jimmy Dean Brand Based On An Actual Person?

Growing up on a farm, Jimmy Dean was no stranger to making fresh sausage at home. As a youngster, he and his brother, Don, would grind the meat of hogs they butchered while their mother would season it. It wasn't until the late '60s, though, that it occurred to him to start his own meat company. The story goes that Dean got the idea to make breakfast sausage after biting into a gristly piece at a local diner in Plainview, his hometown. According to the company's website, Dean reportedly told his brother, "There has got to be room in this country for a good quality sausage!" He started the Jimmy Dean Meat Company with Don in 1969, opening a plant right in Plainview.

Dean serving as the brand's charismatic spokesman, and starring in its advertisements, certainly helped sell the product, and they quickly saw success. Fun fact: Jimmy Dean's breakfast sausage, which is different from other sausages, was initially promoted as "pure pork sausage." The company even opened several restaurants in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Indiana in the early '80s. It was eventually acquired by the Sara Lee Corporation for a whopping $15 million in 1984.

Dean remained the face of the brand until 2003, when he was dropped due to Sara Lee executives feeling he was too old. He notoriously revealed why he was let go in a statement entitled, "Somebody doesn't like Sara Lee," which played on the company's slogan, "everybody doesn't like something, but nobody doesn't like Sara Lee." The company apparently wanted to appeal to young housewives and didn't think he was a fit. While Sara Lee edged Dean out, he still made millions — it's safe to say he came out on top.