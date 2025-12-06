The Cozy '90s Kitchen Trend We'd Love To See Again

Interior design styles ebb and flow in and out of fashion. Some trends, such as the groovy, ever-so-1960s conversation pit, have remained largely lodged in the past. Still, there are some retro styles that are ripe for a comeback, and you needn't look any further than your kitchen cabinets — though you may end up looking into them if you choose to revive this 1990s interior design style. Glass-front cabinets, the airy yet cozy '90s trend, is ready to make its return in modern kitchens. Not only is it a natural evolution of the 2010s shift toward sleek, minimalist design, it also has a classic feel that can elevate your kitchen.

Glass cabinet doors aren't just nostalgic; they're also a great way of customizing your space. The glass panes give your kitchen a sense of space that can make small kitchens appear bigger than they actually are, and they make for a great built-in display case for unique dinnerware and fine china. Plus, there are many ways to make these cabinets your own. From the specific style of glass to interior finishing touches, they can be customized to suit even the most eclectic style. Not sure how to make this idea pop in your kitchen? Here are a few ideas.