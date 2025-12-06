The Cozy '90s Kitchen Trend We'd Love To See Again
Interior design styles ebb and flow in and out of fashion. Some trends, such as the groovy, ever-so-1960s conversation pit, have remained largely lodged in the past. Still, there are some retro styles that are ripe for a comeback, and you needn't look any further than your kitchen cabinets — though you may end up looking into them if you choose to revive this 1990s interior design style. Glass-front cabinets, the airy yet cozy '90s trend, is ready to make its return in modern kitchens. Not only is it a natural evolution of the 2010s shift toward sleek, minimalist design, it also has a classic feel that can elevate your kitchen.
Glass cabinet doors aren't just nostalgic; they're also a great way of customizing your space. The glass panes give your kitchen a sense of space that can make small kitchens appear bigger than they actually are, and they make for a great built-in display case for unique dinnerware and fine china. Plus, there are many ways to make these cabinets your own. From the specific style of glass to interior finishing touches, they can be customized to suit even the most eclectic style. Not sure how to make this idea pop in your kitchen? Here are a few ideas.
Making glass-front cabinets your own
Cabinets are the focal point of any kitchen, and choosing and installing the right cabinet style for your space can make or break a renovation. Therein lies the beauty of glass-front cabinets: They can suit most any style. If you're going for a late 1990s minimalist theme, you can use cabinets with a light, warm honey wood finish to recall that bygone era of interior design. Opt for some frosted glass doors and you might just forget about all of the woes that the 21st century has had to offer.
If you're looking for something more eclectic and personal, you can trim your wood cabinets in any color you'd like. For instance, sage green will give your kitchen a soft, natural appearance, and the glass doors can help keep the splash of color from feeling overwhelming. If you want the dimension of a glass-front cabinet, but don't want to put all of your dishes on display, you can also use a textured glass, such as reeded glass, to partially obscure the contents of your cabinet while also giving a sense of space. For a more dramatic effect, you can add lighting inside your cabinets. This can add to a layered lighting approach that can make your kitchen more elegant. In textured or frosted glass doors, this will create a distinct and sophisticated vibe that might just be perfect for your space.
Work-arounds and alternatives to glass-front cabinets
Okay, so let's say you have the budget for an update and love the open concept of glass cabinet doors but dislike the vintage feel. Well, you might want to try open shelves instead. Open kitchen shelving is a minimalist take on traditional kitchen cabinets, resembling a simple mounted shelf. It has become quite the trendy kitchen design in recent years, bringing a classic feel to any space. These shelves are perfect for anyone looking for spare, bare-bones kitchen design. If you want something rustic, untreated wood shelving makes a lovely choice, and you can also add in these shelves alongside actual cabinets for a more eclectic feel. Just make sure to mount your shelves properly, and don't overload them, as this could lead to a lot of broken dinnerware and shattered decor dreams.
There are many ways to achieve a similarly open, airy effect without investing in all new shelves or cabinet doors though. For starters, if you're hoping to put some dishes on display, you can remove the doors from your cabinets for a more open concept. This will create a similar visual effect at no additional cost. Now, doorless cabinets are a bit of a dust magnet, so you may want to remove only a few for more visual impact with minimal dust bunnies. For instance, removing doors from cookware cabinets makes for a stunning display of your treasured kitchen tools. For added decoration and a personal touch, you can apply patterned contact paper to the shelves or backs as well. Trust us, there are plenty of inexpensive ways to update your kitchen cabinets — and many of them pair well with glass-front cabinets.