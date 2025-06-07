The Old-School '90s Kitchen Design Trend We're Happy To Leave In The Past

There's no doubt about it — there are some beautiful plates out there. From classic antique china to perfectly painted stoneware, it's easy to see why many consider place settings to be works of art. That being said, we feel pretty strongly that plates belong on the table — not on the walls. '90s kitchens were known for tableware displays, and while it was certainly an interesting focal point, this old-school trend wasn't the most functional choice.

When plates are hung on walls, they become magnets for dust and grime. Unlike the top of a picture frame or the hood of a stove, plates are especially delicate. While you can certainly go over them with a duster, most people simply don't have the time (or desire) to take plates down, one at a time, and clean them so they're free of grime on a regular basis. This means that plates hung on walls become settling points for grease, dirt, pet hair, and other items we'd rather not collect in the house.