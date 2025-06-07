The Old-School '90s Kitchen Design Trend We're Happy To Leave In The Past
There's no doubt about it — there are some beautiful plates out there. From classic antique china to perfectly painted stoneware, it's easy to see why many consider place settings to be works of art. That being said, we feel pretty strongly that plates belong on the table — not on the walls. '90s kitchens were known for tableware displays, and while it was certainly an interesting focal point, this old-school trend wasn't the most functional choice.
When plates are hung on walls, they become magnets for dust and grime. Unlike the top of a picture frame or the hood of a stove, plates are especially delicate. While you can certainly go over them with a duster, most people simply don't have the time (or desire) to take plates down, one at a time, and clean them so they're free of grime on a regular basis. This means that plates hung on walls become settling points for grease, dirt, pet hair, and other items we'd rather not collect in the house.
Show off your favorite plates — without hanging them on the walls
Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to display your favorite dinnerware without letting plates collect dust on the walls. Glass panel cabinets are one of the best ways to update your kitchen cabinets, and create the perfect opportunity to display your favorite plates to your guests. Instead of hanging plates on the walls, think about hanging your favorite pots and pans to create a cozy, lived-in look (it's one of the most affordable ways to add more storage space to a tiny kitchen). While this still allows you to show off some of your favorite kitchen essentials, you don't have to worry about items getting dusty and grimy, as they'll be used and washed frequently.
You don't have to wait until you have a full set of your favorite plates to show them off to your guests either. Mixing and matching plateware — and actually eating off of the dishes — is a fun conversation starter that adds a pretty and unusual aesthetic to your table. If you have plateware that's too delicate to use at the kitchen table, showing it off in a hutch can be a smart choice. Because the plates are covered, they aren't able to collect dust the same way they would if they were displayed on an open wall.