The Flaw Some Costco Shoppers Found With This Cuisinart Kitchen Tool Set That We Can't Ignore
One of the most important things you can buy for your kitchen is a set of useful kitchen tools. Rather than buying your whisks, spoons, and spatulas individually, you can often save money by just purchasing them in a multi-tool set, such as the Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set available at Costco. It's $60 and generally has positive reviews, though there is one thing some customers noticed that we can't ignore: the plastic can melt at high heat.
"I am pleased with most of the parts on this set, but the flippers melted and are falling apart after just two months," someone wrote on the chain's website, seemingly referring to the plastic spatulas. Others echoed the same concerns, with one person writing, "[The] spatula is not heat resistant. The plastic components melt when it's hot, causing black flakes to appear." Someone else added that the tip of their spatula "melted after one use."
In the product description, it says the kitchen tools are safe up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's possible that those reviews could have been using the plastic portions of the tools at higher temperatures, causing them to melt. Regardless, it's something to keep in mind before purchasing the set.
The Cuisinart set's reviews are mostly positive
The Cuisinart set's plastic tool heads are actually made from nylon, and they're safe to use on nonstick cookware. The easiest way to get the most use from the set is to make sure you don't use the nylon tools on heat higher than 420 degrees. Otherwise, the reviews are solid, with a 4.6-star rating and nearly 500 total reviews at the time of writing.
"All the tools are comfortable and easy to use, sturdy and well-built," one reviewer wrote. "You won't do better than this Cuisinart set. Everything is well-made and heavy-duty enough to be durable," another reviewer added. It appears that, while some people have issues with melting tool heads, others rave about the set. It might ultimately come down to how often you use your kitchen tools and what for, and it's always worth comparing a few sets side-by-side for prices and reviews before deciding. You might even find more useful tools at secondhand stores, or a cheap essential piece from a discount store like Dollar Tree if you don't need an entire set.