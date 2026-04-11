The Flaw Some Costco Shoppers Found With This Cuisinart Kitchen Tool Set That We Can't Ignore

One of the most important things you can buy for your kitchen is a set of useful kitchen tools. Rather than buying your whisks, spoons, and spatulas individually, you can often save money by just purchasing them in a multi-tool set, such as the Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set available at Costco. It's $60 and generally has positive reviews, though there is one thing some customers noticed that we can't ignore: the plastic can melt at high heat.

"I am pleased with most of the parts on this set, but the flippers melted and are falling apart after just two months," someone wrote on the chain's website, seemingly referring to the plastic spatulas. Others echoed the same concerns, with one person writing, "[The] spatula is not heat resistant. The plastic components melt when it's hot, causing black flakes to appear." Someone else added that the tip of their spatula "melted after one use."

In the product description, it says the kitchen tools are safe up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's possible that those reviews could have been using the plastic portions of the tools at higher temperatures, causing them to melt. Regardless, it's something to keep in mind before purchasing the set.