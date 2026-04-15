Is Costco's Most Expensive Knife Set Worth Its Exuberant Price Tag?

You never know what you'll find at Costco, including pop-up sales on kitchen products so expensive they might make you wonder why they're there in the first place. But are Cutco kitchen knives, which have a price tag that can go well over $1,000, something you should consider?

Cutco claims that its knives will stay sharp for years with normal home use. The company also backs them with a "forever" guarantee, meaning they will repair or replace your knives at any time and even provide free sharpening. That certainly is an easy way to sharpen knives if you don't have a proper sharpener — and it's a significant perk when you're investing hundreds of dollars in cookware.

Cutco has been around for more than 75 years, manufacturing its products in Olean, New York. Costco occasionally hosts limited-time in-store events featuring Cutco, though some pieces are also available for special order online. A five-piece set is currently listed on Costco's website for $659.99. Considering Japanese knives are also so expensive, one could argue this price isn't outrageous.