Is Costco's Most Expensive Knife Set Worth Its Exuberant Price Tag?
You never know what you'll find at Costco, including pop-up sales on kitchen products so expensive they might make you wonder why they're there in the first place. But are Cutco kitchen knives, which have a price tag that can go well over $1,000, something you should consider?
Cutco claims that its knives will stay sharp for years with normal home use. The company also backs them with a "forever" guarantee, meaning they will repair or replace your knives at any time and even provide free sharpening. That certainly is an easy way to sharpen knives if you don't have a proper sharpener — and it's a significant perk when you're investing hundreds of dollars in cookware.
Cutco has been around for more than 75 years, manufacturing its products in Olean, New York. Costco occasionally hosts limited-time in-store events featuring Cutco, though some pieces are also available for special order online. A five-piece set is currently listed on Costco's website for $659.99. Considering Japanese knives are also so expensive, one could argue this price isn't outrageous.
What customers say about Cutco knives
"Some people question whether Cutco's sales approach, often involving college students and pop-up events, resembles a multi-level marketing scheme. Still, the majority of Costco shoppers who purchase the knives say they feel they're getting their money's worth. "They are great knives, very sharp, and easily cut through like hot butter," one Costco member wrote on the website. "Cutting and chopping time is cut in half!" another buyer raved.
Others, though, were less than enthused. "I was excited to finally buy Cutco knives with all the hype. However, for over $2,000, I was disappointed. I understand the lifetime commitment, but didn't think they were any sharper than any other knives," lamented a customer. "We got a better deal with a better selection at the Home & Garden show than from the representative at Costco," another claimed.
Then again, other users of Cutco knives say they really do last as long as they say. "Overpriced, but I'm still using a set that my dad bought 25 years ago," one member commented on Reddit. Considering there are only three knives you really need in the kitchen, Cutco's lifetime guarantee may help justify the upfront cost for a few key pieces, but you don't need to feel compelled to invest if the price tag isn't quite "cutting it" for you.