Heinz Has Its Own Lineup Of BBQ Sauces, But Why Are They So Hard To Find In The US?

As a Brit, it's a little strange for me to think that many Americans may not even know that Heinz makes BBQ sauce. Here in the United Kingdom, Heinz BBQ sauce is a completely ordinary sauce, right there alongside Heinz ketchup or Hellman's mayo. And yet, despite Heinz being one of America's biggest condiment brands, many U.S. shoppers struggle to find its BBQ sauce among the BBQ sauces available in grocery stores.

Rest assured, Americans: Not only does Heinz absolutely make BBQ sauce, it sells it in many varieties outside of just its Classic Barbecue iteration, some of which are even styled after certain American states' versions of BBQ sauce. There is Carolina Vinegar Style Sweet & Tangy, Texas Style Bold & Spicy, and Memphis Style Sweet & Smoky, as well as international versions like a Korean-inspired bottle. While Heinz has not shared a direct reason for its lack of availability in U.S. grocery stores, it might well come down to an overcrowded U.S. BBQ sauce market or differences in regional consumer preferences.

While not commonly available in store, Heinz BBQ sauce is reportedly available at Wendy's in America, which some BBQ sauce fans have caught on to. In fact, in a post on the r/condiments subreddit from 2024, one user who claims the restaurant serves the sauce admitted to asking Wendy's employees for extra packets because it was so difficult to buy elsewhere. Others chimed in that Heinz barbecue sauces can sometimes be found in local U.S. truck stops, specialty stores, or online retailers. It's just not as commonplace as it is in the U.K.