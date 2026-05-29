Heinz Has Its Own Lineup Of BBQ Sauces, But Why Are They So Hard To Find In The US?
As a Brit, it's a little strange for me to think that many Americans may not even know that Heinz makes BBQ sauce. Here in the United Kingdom, Heinz BBQ sauce is a completely ordinary sauce, right there alongside Heinz ketchup or Hellman's mayo. And yet, despite Heinz being one of America's biggest condiment brands, many U.S. shoppers struggle to find its BBQ sauce among the BBQ sauces available in grocery stores.
Rest assured, Americans: Not only does Heinz absolutely make BBQ sauce, it sells it in many varieties outside of just its Classic Barbecue iteration, some of which are even styled after certain American states' versions of BBQ sauce. There is Carolina Vinegar Style Sweet & Tangy, Texas Style Bold & Spicy, and Memphis Style Sweet & Smoky, as well as international versions like a Korean-inspired bottle. While Heinz has not shared a direct reason for its lack of availability in U.S. grocery stores, it might well come down to an overcrowded U.S. BBQ sauce market or differences in regional consumer preferences.
While not commonly available in store, Heinz BBQ sauce is reportedly available at Wendy's in America, which some BBQ sauce fans have caught on to. In fact, in a post on the r/condiments subreddit from 2024, one user who claims the restaurant serves the sauce admitted to asking Wendy's employees for extra packets because it was so difficult to buy elsewhere. Others chimed in that Heinz barbecue sauces can sometimes be found in local U.S. truck stops, specialty stores, or online retailers. It's just not as commonplace as it is in the U.K.
Heinz may just treat barbecue sauce differently in America
The most simple explanation is often the correct one, and the truth is the American barbecue sauce market already pretty crowded. Sweet Baby Ray's is the best-selling BBQ sauce brand in history, plus there is Kraft, Stubbs, Bull's-Eye, Open Pit, and every other small-batch producer. And so Heinz may just not have the space to occupy the market in the same way it does over the pond, where truthfully, the brand stretches across everything from ketchup to beans and soup. We Brits really do love Heinz.
And there is something to be said about the fact that Heinz may adjust products depending on the country more generally. British Heinz baked beans are famously different from American baked beans (the latter being sweeter and more molasses-heavy) and so perhaps Heinz's barbecue sauces is following a similar pattern. In Ireland and the U.K., Heinz's Classic Barbecue sauce is marketed as a core brand product whereas in the United States, the sauce feels far less central to the company's identity, despite the genre being named a major player in some market research.
While Heinz has never publicly explained why its barbecue sauces is this elusive in the U.S., the limited availability has almost made the product more appealing for Americans who can otherwise buy Heinz ketchup in practically every store in the country. Finding Heinz BBQ sauce almost seems to require scavenger hunt, making it just that little bit more rewarding.