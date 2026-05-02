Of all the condiments, barbecue sauce is one where brand loyalty runs deep. We all like to stick with what we know and love, and in the U.S., there is one brand that has emerged as the most loved of all: Sweet Baby Ray's. In an interview with representatives connected to the brand (via Chi Thee Wed), Sweet Baby Ray's was deemed the best-selling barbecue sauce in retail history. And unlike some competitors, Sweet Baby Ray's doesn't break the bank, often costing just $3 per bottle.

Sweet Baby Ray's reach is even more impressive when you consider how the company grew. It started as a small operation born from a $2,000 investment into a $30 million business before being sold. Now, it's reportedly a $600 million operation with nearly 50% of American consumers preferring it over anything else per ReAnIn. That sort of market takeover is evidence enough that it has landed with a large dedicated audience. Be honest, in the moments when you want store-bought over homemade barbecue sauce, you've probably reached for a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's at one point, right? It's described by many, including in many of our own reviews, as one of the best barbecue sauces you can buy — sweet, thick, and slightly tangy.