Customers Say This Trader Joe's Candy Comes With Some Uncomfortable Side Effects

Without a doubt, Trader Joe's has plenty of snacks for any craving – but there's one particular candy you might want to stay away from. The Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms Candies certainly look like a fun summer's treat going by the packaging, but some customers are experiencing unfortunate side effects after consuming the treat. The candies, apparently, do quite the number on the digestive system, causing those who eat too many to urgently need to use the bathroom. They seem to have a sort of laxative effect, with some cashiers even warning customers at checkout about the high amount of fiber they contain.

The candies have been compared to the medicine you take before a colonoscopy, according to one Reddit user. "I ate a serving and a half and can confirm it cleans you out fast," they added. They allegedly cause one's stomach to be a complete mess, and have many Trader Joe's customers in a constant state of needing to poop – sometimes for days on end. A lot of customers are heeding the warning and sticking to the sour version of the chain's beloved Scandinavian Swimmers gummy candies that have been a fan-favorite for years. However, some shoppers seem to think that they can utilize the new gummies as some sort of replacement for a fiber supplement or Metamucil (which is absolutely not what they are intended for).