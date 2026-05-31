Customers Say This Trader Joe's Candy Comes With Some Uncomfortable Side Effects
Without a doubt, Trader Joe's has plenty of snacks for any craving – but there's one particular candy you might want to stay away from. The Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms Candies certainly look like a fun summer's treat going by the packaging, but some customers are experiencing unfortunate side effects after consuming the treat. The candies, apparently, do quite the number on the digestive system, causing those who eat too many to urgently need to use the bathroom. They seem to have a sort of laxative effect, with some cashiers even warning customers at checkout about the high amount of fiber they contain.
The candies have been compared to the medicine you take before a colonoscopy, according to one Reddit user. "I ate a serving and a half and can confirm it cleans you out fast," they added. They allegedly cause one's stomach to be a complete mess, and have many Trader Joe's customers in a constant state of needing to poop – sometimes for days on end. A lot of customers are heeding the warning and sticking to the sour version of the chain's beloved Scandinavian Swimmers gummy candies that have been a fan-favorite for years. However, some shoppers seem to think that they can utilize the new gummies as some sort of replacement for a fiber supplement or Metamucil (which is absolutely not what they are intended for).
Why these candies are wreaking havoc on digestive systems
Some shoppers speculate that the high amount of fiber (a trend, it seems, in 2026) may be to blame for a lot of this mess. One serving of eight gummy worms has a whopping 14 grams of fiber, which is half the daily recommended amount you should consume. The whole bag has about five servings in it, and it's not labeled as a high-fiber product on the front of the packaging. There are two types of fibers in the candy — resistant tapioca dextrin fiber (the first ingredient listed) and resistant corn maltodextrin fiber (the third ingredient).
Another contributing factor could be the third ingredient: erythritol. It's a sugar alcohol that has historically been called safe by the FDA, but if consumed in high quantities can cause stomach pain and other gastrointestinal issues (like all sugar alcohols). This substance in combination with all that fiber in one bag of candy may pack a one-two punch, which some customers think may be the cause of the issues. Of course, all bodies are different, and while some may be sensitive to erythritol, others may not have as much trouble, which is probably why a few who have tried the Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms haven't had any uncomfortable issues. Regardless, eat this snack with great caution (and maybe make sure you're close to a bathroom).