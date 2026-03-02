Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers Share A Sugary Secret With Another Beloved Candy

Trader Joe's candy is not a trifling matter, and shoppers take their treats very seriously. Whether you're talking about this tiki-inspired grocery chain's dark chocolate peanut butter cups or decadent roasted pistachio toffee, once you find your Trader Joe's treat of choice, you're hooked.

Perhaps one of the most beloved candies at this quirky store is a bag of Scandinavian Swimmers. These gummy candies are a fun, ever-so-Trader-Joe's take on Swedish Fish. Swedish fish are a lingonberry-flavored treat that has challenged and delighted candy enjoyers for decades. But did you know these store-brand, cult-favorite little Scandinavian Swimmers candies share a key feature with another beloved candy at Trader Joe's?

According to Trader Joe's, its Scandinavian Swimmers are manufactured by the same company that makes the Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks. Now, no one outside Trader Joe's and the manufacturing company knows who that is — it's a part of the Trader Joe's business model that is kept very close to the vest. But suffice it to say these candies are in good hands with a manufacturer known for producing one of the chain's most beloved candies. The Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks weren't always made by the company behind Scandinavian Swimmers, though, and in 2016 the grocery chain recalled the candy from shelves due to allergen concerns. But its switch to the new candy supplier seems to be going swimmingly.