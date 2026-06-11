The Hawaiian Gas Station That Locals Love For Its Fried Chicken
If you're looking for some delicious fried chicken, you may stop at one of the many popular fast food chains that serve it up. However, if you live in the state of Hawaii, there's one spot that locals swear by for the best fried chicken. Minit Stop, a gas station with over a dozen locations across Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii, has been serving up its famous fried chicken since 1982. Whether you want an 18-piece box or chicken by the piece, Minit has various options to enjoy your fried chicken.
Minit may be a rest stop, but you can also except quality food at this gas station, and according to regulars, it's a great spot to get fried chicken. Customers say this fried chicken is some of the best around, with a crispy texture and a well-seasoned taste. Many mention that even with such a crunchy outside, the inside remains moist and tender. As one Yelp reviewer shared, "Comfort food, super flavorful, and way better than we expected for a late-night convenience store stop." Although, some reviews do note that chicken supply can be limited and the meat can sometimes be a bit dry, so it might depend on the day and location. Still, for many locals this place has become a staple to buy fried chicken.
What else can you find at Minit Stop?
There are a number of gas stations out there with some seriously tasty food, and Minit Stop needs to be added to the list. Plus, while its fried chicken may be a top item, that's not all you can find here. Since the store's opening in Kahului, Minit has also been known for its famous potato wedges. Minit shoppers say these wedges are the perfect crispy and flavorful side to enjoy with the fried chicken. Minit Stop also offers lunch plates with pork roast, fish filets, chicken katsu, and even hamburger steaks served alongside rice. It also has bento boxes, chili and rice bowls, and grab-and-go options such as musubi or egg rolls for a quick bite. You can even stop for breakfast which starts at 5 a.m.
There's a reason fast food fried chicken is so good, and Minit Stop seems to do it right. As one Redditor put it, "Minit Stop is, if anything, under-rated. As good as it is, nobody ever talks about them. Locals seem to take it for granted. And tourists aren't looking for gas-station fried chicken. (Although they should.)" If you ever visit Hawaii, this fried chicken is worth stopping for.