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Crispy and crunchy on the outside, and tender and juicy on the inside, fried chicken is salty, savory, packed with spices, and always hits the spot. So, you can't really go wrong with it, whether you choose the simple classic fried chicken or the sweet and spicy Korean fried popcorn chicken that became an instant obsession the moment you tried it. However, no matter how carefully you try to recreate the recipe at home, there's something about fast food fried chicken that always makes it tastier.

According to Chip Carter, the producer and host of the National TV, YouTube, and classroom series, "Where the food comes from," experience is one factor that makes fast food fried chicken so flavorful. "They do it all day every day," Carter emphasized in an exclusive talk with Chowhound. "What's more, they're starting with a recipe that teams of people with virtually unlimited resources worked unknown time to develop and perfect." The specialized kitchen equipment they use also makes a difference. They have deep fryers big enough to fully submerge chicken, as well as access to large quantities of quality oil for frying. Of more importance is the fact that they are able to control the temperature of oil precisely, which Carter says is crucial for good frying.

Clara Park, chef and founder of eat cetera philly culinary school, also agrees. She told Chowhound that fast food chains like Popeyes have industrial fryers which allow as precise as 0.1 degree temperature control. Seasonings are of equal importance, monosodium glutamate (MSG) in particular. "MSG, the king of flavor enhancement, is the reason why fast food, Chinese food, and any other food that has MSG in it, tastes so good," Park said.