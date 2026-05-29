The Pantry Ingredients Alton Brown Keeps In Low Quantity But High Quality

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No-nonsense kitchen guru Alton Brown isn't afraid to share with his audience the right and wrong ways to go about doing pretty much anything when it comes to cooking. He's a stickler for doing things the proper way without being sanctimonious, which extends to sourcing the best possible ingredients, particularly spices. As he shared in an interview with EatingWell, he favors a tightly curated approach to these culinary essentials, saying, "I'm a big believer in spices and have a small collection of very high-quality spices."

On Facebook, Brown goes a step further by sharing his "Good Eats" on-set spice rack with Food Network viewers, confiding that his preferred method for storing herbs and other seasonings is in small round metal cans that he attaches to the inside of his cabinet doors to keep them away from the triple threat of light, heat, and oxygen that affects spice flavor and quality. While he uses Velcro to secure his spice tins vertically, he notes that using magnets would also work. To maintain freshness, he recommends swapping out spices every six months and shares that herbs often have an even shorter shelf life. He also makes it easier to keep track of freshness by writing dates on the containers.