6 Best Dim Sum Restaurants In San Francisco

Growing up in Los Angeles, there are a wide range of places that people head to on their holiday vacations — it could be anywhere from Cabo to Hong Kong, but there's one city my family and I went to time and time again, and that's the wonderful city of San Francisco. If you grew up in a foodie family as I did, trips to the Golden City always meant one thing: dim sum and lots of it. While we do have a fairly decent dim sum scene in LA, nothing truly compares to San Francisco's decades-old history and culinary tradition when it comes to dim sum.

Across the city, you can find everything from high-end banquet-style restaurants bustling with rolling carts and round tables filled with families enjoying succulent xiao long bao to casual neighborhood spots well-loved by locals for its handmade sui mai. Now that I call San Francisco home full-time and regularly spend a day eating throughout the city, I am blessed to have all of these wonderful dim sum restaurants at my fingertips — and let me tell you, I've made it my mission to explore every dim sum destination this food-obsessed city has to offer. From classic Cantonese-American institutions that have been dishing out dumplings for decades to newer age spots bringing a fresh energy and modern flair to the craft, here are six of the best dim sum restaurants in San Francisco.