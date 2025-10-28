Here's The Difference Between Peking Duck And Cantonese Roast Duck

Peking duck has a long history, reportedly first appearing during the 13th century. It was first cooked in Hangzhou, a city near Shanghai, and only after the capital moved to Beijing in the 15th century did the recipe become associated with the city. Peking duck is cooked using a hanging oven method, where the birds are hung inside an oven for about an hour or until they're fully roasted.

For the most traditional Peking duck, the process is highly specific. Once they're bred and slaughtered, an air pump is used to separate the skin from the meat, making the bird appear nice and plump. From there, the organs are removed through an opening created under the wing, then hot water is poured over the body, and it gets air dried before it's brushed with that maltose mixture that turns the skin a rich shade of brown when it's cooked. Just before it goes in the oven, boiling water is poured in its cavity, which helps keep the meat moist.

Breaking down the duck is tedious for this dish. It must be carved and sliced with a specific knife called a pianya dao, which separates it into various cuts. Finally, it's served alongside steamed pancakes and crispy sesame pastries, and occasionally other vegetables.