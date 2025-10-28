Here's The Difference Between Peking Duck And Cantonese Roast Duck
While roast duck isn't exactly unheard of in the United States, it's not as common as chicken or beef. In China, duck's gamey flavor is more widely appreciated, and the poultry enjoys greater popularity and a longer culinary history. Although it's widely eaten throughout the country, preparation varies by region: Beijing-style Peking duck is favored in northern China, while Cantonese roast duck is more common in the south.
It should be noted that traditionally, these two styles are quite different, but over the years, variations that borrow elements from both styles have led the distinctions to be less obvious. Peking duck is usually recognizable by its shiny, deep-brown skin, the result of a maltose mixture brushed on before roasting, while Cantonese roast duck typically has lighter, golden-brown exterior and is often stuffed with aromatics that enhance the meat's flavor as it cooks. The differences come from years of history, and while these two meals are served differently, they both pair well with a glass of red wine.
What is Peking duck?
Peking duck has a long history, reportedly first appearing during the 13th century. It was first cooked in Hangzhou, a city near Shanghai, and only after the capital moved to Beijing in the 15th century did the recipe become associated with the city. Peking duck is cooked using a hanging oven method, where the birds are hung inside an oven for about an hour or until they're fully roasted.
For the most traditional Peking duck, the process is highly specific. Once they're bred and slaughtered, an air pump is used to separate the skin from the meat, making the bird appear nice and plump. From there, the organs are removed through an opening created under the wing, then hot water is poured over the body, and it gets air dried before it's brushed with that maltose mixture that turns the skin a rich shade of brown when it's cooked. Just before it goes in the oven, boiling water is poured in its cavity, which helps keep the meat moist.
Breaking down the duck is tedious for this dish. It must be carved and sliced with a specific knife called a pianya dao, which separates it into various cuts. Finally, it's served alongside steamed pancakes and crispy sesame pastries, and occasionally other vegetables.
What is Cantonese roast duck?
While Cantonese ducks are dried and oven roasted like their Peking counterparts, they're prepared, flavored, and served very differently. According to the regional custom, after the bird is slaughtered, its organs are removed through its abdomen rather than from under its wing. The body cavity is then stuffed with aromatics like ginger, star anise, and other Chinese herbs, giving the meat a distinctly fragrant flavor.
After it comes out of the oven, hot oil is poured over the outside of the bird, tightening its skin and giving it that recognizable glossy sheen. Traditionally, Cantonese ducks also have a much simpler slicing method that doesn't require specific cuts or a special knife. The meat is usually cut into uniform pieces before being served, making post-cooking preparation less time-consuming. The duck can be served over noodles or rice and is often accompanied by plum or sweet-and-sour sauce.