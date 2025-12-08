How To Eat By Yourself At A Restaurant For The First Time (And Actually Have A Ton Of Fun)

Before you're used to it, the first few minutes alone at the table are usually the hardest. Your mind will try to convince you everyone's watching, or that the waiters are feeling sorry for you, but I promise that everyone is too wrapped up in their own meals and lives to actually care. So, ground yourself in the moment by asking the server something like what their favorite dish is. This will create a connection with another human, and you'll feel way more normal. And then, of course, order what you actually want to eat, because this is a rare moment where you don't have to negotiate or compromise.

If you're feeling very nervous, sit at the bar instead as bar staff are used to solo diners and will probably engage even more than just a server on the floor. Or, if you prefer a more quiet experience, choose a corner table and keep to yourself. And yes, some restaurants, like Waffle House, may have some unspoken rules for solo diners, but that's the exception, not the norm — most places don't care how many people are at your table.

By the time your food arrives, something will have shifted. You'll get to enjoy your meal at your own pace, and you'll realize at that point that literally no one is watching. And for me, this has become a bit of a metaphor for life in a bigger sense. No one is watching, no one cares what you're ordering, no one is waiting for you to mess up. You are free. So you might as well do what you want, enjoy yourself, and savor every single bite.