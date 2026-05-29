Give Hot Dogs A Sweet And Cheesy Summer Makeover With Just 3 Ingredients
Are you looking for a new, flavorful way to enjoy hot dogs this summer? Fortunately, if you're tired of enjoying these meaty links with the same old ketchup and mustard, you're only three ingredients away from creating hot dogs that have a cheesy, crunchy, and slightly sweet twist. Once you take your pick of the best and worst hot dogs at the grocery store and make your dogs according to your preferred cooking method, you'll be ready to load these nostalgic foods with two kinds of melted cheese and fresh or canned corn.
While queso or conventional cheese sauce may be the hot dog topping that adds melty goodness to every bite, melting down two distinct varieties of cheese such as cheddar and mozzarella gives hot dogs a more complex flavor and irresistible texture. You can even change up the varieties of cheese you use for a slightly different flavor. Other tasty options include American, Colby, or pepper jack for a bit of heat.
To give this three-ingredient topping a try, simply combine your cheeses and corn in a skillet over your stove until melted. From there, top your hot dogs immediately with the combined mixture. Or, if you have a few additional ingredients, you can make this topping even more irresistible with a small amount of heavy cream and preferred seasonings like salt, pepper, and garlic powder. While you only need melted cheese and corn for a tasty, unconventional upgrade, there are other ingredients you can incorporate to customize your experience.
More creative ways to serve and enjoy hot dogs with melted cheese and corn
If you have the time and resources, complement this savory hot dog topping with a tangy, crunchy homemade relish. All you need to do is combine chopped red onions, pickles, and a small amount of mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup. When it comes to serving, simply add a smear of this flavorful sauce to your hot dog buns before adding on your cooked hot dogs followed by the melted cheese and corn mixture.
For other variations on this cheesy, three-ingredient topping, consider using more unconventional toppings that take hot dogs to the next level. Use certain dishes as inspiration such as macaroni and cheese and Mexican street corn. Sure enough, you can easily upgrade this cheese-and-corn topping to mimic the flavors of a Mexican snack like elote by combining mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime juice.
However you decide to make your next round of melted cheese and corn hot dogs, consider preparing them over your stove or grill for maximum enjoyment. Specifically, before cooking, use a knife to cut the top of each hot dog in a criss-cross pattern. This way, the cheese can leak through the cracks of each hot dog for an extra enjoyable eating experience.