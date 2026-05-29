Give Hot Dogs A Sweet And Cheesy Summer Makeover With Just 3 Ingredients

Are you looking for a new, flavorful way to enjoy hot dogs this summer? Fortunately, if you're tired of enjoying these meaty links with the same old ketchup and mustard, you're only three ingredients away from creating hot dogs that have a cheesy, crunchy, and slightly sweet twist. Once you take your pick of the best and worst hot dogs at the grocery store and make your dogs according to your preferred cooking method, you'll be ready to load these nostalgic foods with two kinds of melted cheese and fresh or canned corn.

While queso or conventional cheese sauce may be the hot dog topping that adds melty goodness to every bite, melting down two distinct varieties of cheese such as cheddar and mozzarella gives hot dogs a more complex flavor and irresistible texture. You can even change up the varieties of cheese you use for a slightly different flavor. Other tasty options include American, Colby, or pepper jack for a bit of heat.

To give this three-ingredient topping a try, simply combine your cheeses and corn in a skillet over your stove until melted. From there, top your hot dogs immediately with the combined mixture. Or, if you have a few additional ingredients, you can make this topping even more irresistible with a small amount of heavy cream and preferred seasonings like salt, pepper, and garlic powder. While you only need melted cheese and corn for a tasty, unconventional upgrade, there are other ingredients you can incorporate to customize your experience.