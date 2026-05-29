Make Plain Potato Salad Cookout-Worthy With One Italian Addition

If you plan on making classic potato salad for your next cookout, why not impress your friends and family by preparing this traditional side dish with an impactful, Italian-style ingredient? Whether you're making a classic potato salad with creamy mayonnaise or herbed potato salad with mustard and apple cider vinegar, there is one unconventional meat-based ingredient that is sure to give your next batch a heartier bite: mortadella. By adding some of this cubed, spiced Italian meat to your go-to potato salad recipe, you're creating a complex, one-of-kind side dish that packs varying textures and flavors all in the same bowl.

The Italian pork-based meat is classified as a cured meat, but it has small identifiable chunks of fat throughout its interior along with spices and add-ons like pistachio pieces, myrtle berries, and peppercorns. It stands out from other deli meats you might commonly find at the store — specifically, when identifying the differences between mortadella and a more classic grocery deli meat like bologna, you can visibly see the added ingredients in mortadella but not in bologna. Flavor-wise, mortadella has a more complex taste, which pairs well with neutral-flavored potatoes.

To level up your salad with this cured meat, simply cut small, evenly sized cubes from a large chunk of mortadella. (You can request a large piece at the deli counter of your neighborhood supermarket.) Or, you can cut ribbons from pieces of pre-sliced mortadella, which is usually available near the other sliced meats and cheeses in the grocery store. While you can certainly add mortadella to all styles of potato salad, consider using a lighter dressing to allow the inherent flavors of this meat to shine through.