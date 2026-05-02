The Bold Italian Sauce That's A Game Changer In Potato Salad

If you're a potato salad enjoyer, then you know you have options when it comes to crafting your very own ultra-flavorful recipe. In terms of the many variations of potato salad from around the world, classic American-style potato salad often contains mayonnaise and mustard, and Swedish potato salad includes crème fraîche. However, recipes for Italian potato salad are often less creamy in comparison. But if you're tired of making slightly different variations of the same herbed potato salad recipe with olive oil, vinegar, and chopped herbs, try homemade or store-bought pesto for an epic, all-in-one upgrade.

Pesto includes a range of flavorful ingredients, including fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese. Adding pesto to your next bowl of potato salad not only saves you from having to add various herbs and extras one by one, but gives this classic side dish a bit of extra texture thanks to the pine nuts and cheese. Not to mention, the herbaceous flavor of fresh basil, along with the savory undertones of olive oil and garlic, gives both warm and chilled potatoes a vibrant upgrade you can't easily replicate with just oil and vinegar or mayonnaise.

Potato salad slathered in fresh, vibrant pesto makes for a bright, flavor-loaded side dish. To make your own pesto-infused potato salad, simply combine a few scoops of homemade or store-bought pesto with semi-firm, freshly cooked potatoes while they're still warm. From here, refrigerate your salad or add in one or two complementary ingredients before serving.