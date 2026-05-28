How A Typical Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Looked During The Great Depression

The Great Depression lasted from 1929 to 1939. Banks failed, stocks crashed, and businesses went under, causing financial strain on the masses. Understandably, this harshly affected what people ate — times were tough, food got expensive, and people had to save where they could. This changed what meals looked like, be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

During the Great Depression, Americans were forced to turn to some fascinating foods at times (such as sardine and raisin-bread sandwiches), and a big part of cooking meals during this period was choosing recipes that would last multiple days. People needed to stretch their meals and budgets, which meant cheap, high-protein ingredients were necessary (beans, for example, were a lifesaver to many). They may not sound appetizing now, but here's what a typical breakfast, lunch, and dinner looked like during the Great Depression.