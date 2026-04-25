More People Should Try This Dried Food That's Packed With Protein And Fiber
Split peas are just green or yellow peas processed differently (peeled and dried, therefore creating a natural "split" in the vegetable). They don't get enough attention — but they should, as they come with plenty of health benefits. First of all, they are one of several vegetables surprisingly packed with a ton of protein (8 grams in half a cup of cooked split peas, to be exact). Pair that with the fact that there's no cholesterol and very little fat, and we're off to a pretty healthy start.
The health benefits continue, however. In addition to all that protein, there is also a whopping eight grams of fiber in that same half cup of cooked split peas. This high amount of fiber can be beneficial with helping your body maintain blood sugar levels, as well as prevent hemorrhoid and constipation issues. (Moderation is necessary, of course, as eating too much fiber could be more harmful than not.) They also contain a bunch of vitamins and essential minerals like copper, phosphorus, and manganese. Lastly, split peas contain molybdenum, which helps the body digest proteins, as well as isoflavones, which can help with prostate and breast cancer prevention.
How to incorporate split peas into your diet
There are plenty of ways to incorporate more split peas into your everyday life. The first is to put it in a stew or soup — split pea soup can be cooked easily in a slow cooker and is quite delicious. You could add ingredients to change it up, too, like pieces of cooked bacon or ham (even more protein). In addition to the titular ingredient, many split pea soups include other sauteed veggies like carrots, onions, and celery. Herbs and spices like bay leaf, marjoram, and thyme are common and tasty additions to the soup as well.
Not into split pea soup? No problem — there are other ways to eat split peas. They can be used in side dishes, like salads or fritters, or even as a substitute for chickpeas in falafel. You could puree them and use them as a sauce or make split pea hummus (which is another chickpea swap). Or, for a meat-free curry, you could make a dhal, replacing lentils with split peas and adding in the appropriate spices (and spinach, which both complements the flavors and gives you added health benefits). No matter how you choose to eat them, you're doing your body a favor (and probably your taste buds as well).