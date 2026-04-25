More People Should Try This Dried Food That's Packed With Protein And Fiber

Split peas are just green or yellow peas processed differently (peeled and dried, therefore creating a natural "split" in the vegetable). They don't get enough attention — but they should, as they come with plenty of health benefits. First of all, they are one of several vegetables surprisingly packed with a ton of protein (8 grams in half a cup of cooked split peas, to be exact). Pair that with the fact that there's no cholesterol and very little fat, and we're off to a pretty healthy start.

The health benefits continue, however. In addition to all that protein, there is also a whopping eight grams of fiber in that same half cup of cooked split peas. This high amount of fiber can be beneficial with helping your body maintain blood sugar levels, as well as prevent hemorrhoid and constipation issues. (Moderation is necessary, of course, as eating too much fiber could be more harmful than not.) They also contain a bunch of vitamins and essential minerals like copper, phosphorus, and manganese. Lastly, split peas contain molybdenum, which helps the body digest proteins, as well as isoflavones, which can help with prostate and breast cancer prevention.