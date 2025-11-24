This Massive, Meal-Stretching Meatloaf Was A Go-To In The Great Depression

From dandelion salad to peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, home chefs got creative during the Great Depression. During the decade-long economic crisis, Americans had to make do with the ingredients they could afford. Enter 3-pound meatloaf. The original recipe for this massive, meaty meal is attributed to John R. Graves and was first published in "Favorite Recipes of the Civilian Conservation Corps Alumni," a cookbook of Depression-era recipes. 3-pound meatloaf could feed a whole family, and it was easy to modify the recipe to accommodate whatever a person had in their kitchen.

The recipe incorporates many of the elements common in today's meatloaf recipes including ground beef, onions, green peppers, and breadcrumbs. While beef is still the star of the show, the meatloaf also calls for spicy pork sausage, which is less expensive than ground beef. Dry mustard powder and tomato paste are used in place of liquid mustard and ketchup, likely a helpful swap for those who didn't own a refrigerator, which, in the 1930s, included the majority of Americans.

Graves' recipe claims to serve three to six people, but given the hefty size of the meatloaf, those portions seem very generous. If you had more meatloaf mixture than could fit in your pan, you can freeze some of it for later. And continuing the theme of thriftiness, home cooks can save the excess fat and use it to make soup stock.