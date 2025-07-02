This Resourceful Old-School Sandwich Is A Window Into How People Ate During The Depression

With food prices high, we're all looking to eat on the cheap and stretch our grocery budgets further. Yet we're far from the only generation to be living through tough times — and our foodie forbearers left us ample evidence of how cooks of the past made do with less in all sorts of creative ways. Depression-era cooks, for example, came up with some seriously resourceful ways to pair inexpensive and shelf-stable foodstuffs like the once-popular raisin bread and tuna or sardine sandwich. (Yes, you read that right.)

While the lunchtime relic hasn't exactly stood the test of time (we can't imagine why!) the meal was common during the Great Depression, when wallets — and pantries — were sparse. We don't know exactly who first dreamed up the combo, but an October 1936 issue of The Oakland Tribune ran a recipe for a raisin bread and tuna sammie, and then, the same year, shared a similar recipe for a version made with sardine. Thus, the sandwiches were officially on the map,

The fish and fruity raisin bread combo — strange as it sounds to our modern tastes — was a sign of the times, when lean economic times demanded recipes made from accessible but satisfying everyday ingredients — like tinned fish (which is enjoying something of a renaissance as we speak) and a simple homemade or store-bought raisin bread.