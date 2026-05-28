Not Crock-Pot Or Cuisinart: This Is The Top-Rated Slow Cooker On The Market, According To Consumer Reports
There are important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances, and one of them is what Consumer Reports says about the product to gauge reliability. When it comes to slow cookers, two popular brands, Crock-Pot and Cuisinart, seem like obvious choices. But if you're looking for the top-rated option according to Consumer Reports, you'd want to check out the Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker. It's on the more affordable end compared to other brands, and it has convenient touches you might never know you needed. For instance, if you program it to slow cook for a specific number of hours, it will automatically warm the food for the same amount of time afterward. It even lets you cook for up to 24 hours, allowing you to whip up a mean beef bourguignon and give it the best tender bite without lifting a finger.
Even the product manual received praise, as it's generous in giving nifty tips, like how to maximize the use of the temperature probe feature and hold-temp mode. The temperature probe is kind of like a convenient food thermometer, which measures the temperature of the dish, making it harder for consumers to mess up. Meanwhile, the hold-temp mode is exactly what it sounds like; it stays at the temperature you want all throughout the cooking process. All of these sound promising, sure, but do you really need it?
Should you get the Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker?
The Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker sounds like a dream for home cooks. It makes it easy not to overcook dishes, and there are different settings from low to high, which consumers might appreciate for its flexibility. From braising to making fondue, there's a whole variety in just one appliance. Its six-quart capacity leaves a lot of room for plenty of servings, which can fit even a six-pound chicken. For $80, it seems like a solid deal. The Crock-Pot ThermoShield Easy Carry Handles costs $120, while a Cuisinart Cook Central can set you back $150. Both models offer roomy six-quart pots.
That said, Hamilton Beach's appliance can also be quite heavy, which won't be a problem while cooking, but washing it is a different story. The weight is understandable, though, since most of it is due to the stoneware insert. It might also cause a bit of noise when the lid rattles as it cooks, so that's something to consider. It also has a one-year warranty, whereas other contenders offer a two-year one. While it's not a major issue, it might be worth considering.
Overall, it can be challenging to find a product that ticks all of everyone's boxes, so whether or not the pros outweigh the cons depends on the user. But if what you're looking for is something that's easy to use with convenient touches to boot, this might just be the slow cooker your kitchen needs, and can be one of the best that money can buy — and it doesn't even cost a fortune.