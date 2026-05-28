Not Crock-Pot Or Cuisinart: This Is The Top-Rated Slow Cooker On The Market, According To Consumer Reports

There are important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances, and one of them is what Consumer Reports says about the product to gauge reliability. When it comes to slow cookers, two popular brands, Crock-Pot and Cuisinart, seem like obvious choices. But if you're looking for the top-rated option according to Consumer Reports, you'd want to check out the Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker. It's on the more affordable end compared to other brands, and it has convenient touches you might never know you needed. For instance, if you program it to slow cook for a specific number of hours, it will automatically warm the food for the same amount of time afterward. It even lets you cook for up to 24 hours, allowing you to whip up a mean beef bourguignon and give it the best tender bite without lifting a finger.

Even the product manual received praise, as it's generous in giving nifty tips, like how to maximize the use of the temperature probe feature and hold-temp mode. The temperature probe is kind of like a convenient food thermometer, which measures the temperature of the dish, making it harder for consumers to mess up. Meanwhile, the hold-temp mode is exactly what it sounds like; it stays at the temperature you want all throughout the cooking process. All of these sound promising, sure, but do you really need it?