Kombucha Vs Coffee: How Does Their Caffeine Content Compare?

If you're like most people, you need an early caffeine fix to get through the rest of the day. But if you often get tired of those long coffee shop lines on your way to the office, or if you're just in the mood to swap your morning latte for something different, you've probably thought of giving kombucha a chance. It might seem like a fun and refreshing way to spice things up, but you also may be wondering: Can it actually provide the same satisfying caffeine kick as coffee? The simple answer is yes, although there's a bit more to it than that.

Kombucha is safe to drink daily, even more than once. It's recently taken the United States — especially California — by storm, with more than 600 brands currently present on the market. That said, apart from being irresistibly fizzy, sweet, and pleasantly tangy, this ancient fermented tea also contains up to 2 milligrams of caffeine per ounce (approximately 16 milligrams of caffeine in an 8-ounce serving, or about a third of the caffeine you'd get from a cup of black tea). Is that really enough to get you going, though? Just for comparison, coffee contains up to 12 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, which adds up to just under 100 milligrams in an equivalent portion. So how much kombucha does a person actually need for a healthy energy boost?