What's Special About Balvenie Whisky?

At its core, all whisky (or whiskey, depending on where it's produced) is made from three simple ingredients: water, grain, and yeast. But from there, the different grains, distilling and aging processes, and other techniques produce a wide range of products that fall under this umbrella, like bourbon, which is made mostly with corn. In the case of single malt scotch, by law it must be distilled using only a malted barley mash at a single distillery, and it has to be bottled in Scotland. Even with these confines, the country's distilleries manage to craft a wide range of distinctive single malts with unique taste profiles.

In the case of the Balvenie (pronounced Bahl-VEN-ee), it's a combination of traditional methods and unique practices that make it so special. This distillery — located in the Scottish region of Speyside in the Northeastern part of the country — is one of very few that still grows its own grain and then hand-turns its malted barley. The distillery also uses a unique copper pot still design and two cask finishing. This technique that the Balvenie pioneered back in the early 1980s involves aging the whisky in more than one type of barrel that previously held rum, sherry, or port, which imparts a more complex flavor. Let's get a little deeper into Balvenie's operations.