The Tasty Way To Repurpose Your Potato Peels
Potatoes are such culinary wonders, it should come as no surprise that even their skins are delicious. From the crinkly, crispy skin on thick-cut potato wedges to Wendy's innovative skin-on fries, unpeeled spuds, when fried or baked, can often give their peeled counterparts a run for their money. Even on its own, the skin is a worthy and versatile ingredient. Plus, it happens to carry a significant portion of a potato's nutritional value, including most of the fiber content. In short, you really shouldn't be throwing away those potato peels.
Separated from the potato, the peels can be turned into delicious dishes that have you peeling potatoes just for their skins. Depending on how much potato skin you have at hand, you can do different things with it. In fact, it's not a bad idea to save up your potato and onion peels and use them to infuse flavor — or even make a vintage potato peel pie. The large amounts of potato peels most kitchens generate can also be turned into a quick snack or a side. Eli Collins, chef at a.kitchen+bar (which has locations in D.C. and Philadelphia), agrees. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, he revealed how he puts them to good use: "When we make gnocchi and the jackets are left over, I also make a quick fried potato skin snack for myself and the cooks." Frying potato skins turns them shatteringly crisp, plus they have a heartier flavor than potato flesh.
Turn potato skins into easy, delicious snacks
The easiest way to make a crispy snack from potato peels is to simply fry them like Eli Collins does. The air fryer is a good option here; all you need is a dab of oil to coat the skins and a little salt and pepper for seasoning. Because they're so thin, the peels crisp up really fast, so be careful not to air fry them for too long or they may burn.
For a slightly more elaborate dish, use unpeeled potato halves that have had the flesh scooped out. These potato skins are different from regular baked potatoes since you can fill them with just about anything instead of the usual potato mash. Classics, such as cheese and bacon, eggs, or even mac and cheese, can be loaded on and then baked with the potato skins. Alternatively, the skins can be baked till crispy in the oven or air fryer and then loaded with creamy and fresh fillings, such as salads, cool dips, and sauces. Think of the potato skin as a more flavorful and hearty taco: A crispy, versatile holder for your favorite toppings.
Sometimes, however, it's better not to have any potato peels to repurpose in the first place. For example, Eli Collins skips the peeling step when making fries, the quintessential potato side: "I don't peel my french fries. I love the skin." Whether thick-cut, steak fries, or shoestrings, Collins suggests keeping the skin on. Just remember to give the potatoes a good scrub whenever you plan on eating the skin, and ensure they don't contain harmful pesticides.