The Tasty Way To Repurpose Your Potato Peels

Potatoes are such culinary wonders, it should come as no surprise that even their skins are delicious. From the crinkly, crispy skin on thick-cut potato wedges to Wendy's innovative skin-on fries, unpeeled spuds, when fried or baked, can often give their peeled counterparts a run for their money. Even on its own, the skin is a worthy and versatile ingredient. Plus, it happens to carry a significant portion of a potato's nutritional value, including most of the fiber content. In short, you really shouldn't be throwing away those potato peels.

Separated from the potato, the peels can be turned into delicious dishes that have you peeling potatoes just for their skins. Depending on how much potato skin you have at hand, you can do different things with it. In fact, it's not a bad idea to save up your potato and onion peels and use them to infuse flavor — or even make a vintage potato peel pie. The large amounts of potato peels most kitchens generate can also be turned into a quick snack or a side. Eli Collins, chef at a.kitchen+bar (which has locations in D.C. and Philadelphia), agrees. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, he revealed how he puts them to good use: "When we make gnocchi and the jackets are left over, I also make a quick fried potato skin snack for myself and the cooks." Frying potato skins turns them shatteringly crisp, plus they have a heartier flavor than potato flesh.