If You Love Creamed Spinach, Give Cabbage The Same Treatment For A Craveable Side Dish

Creamed spinach is comforting and lovable — it has an old-world charm and is one of the best sides to pair with prime rib. While the spinach can easily be swapped out with kale for a new spin on an old-school classic, there's another vegetable that should be on your creamed side radar: cabbage. Not only is cabbage a budget-friendly grocery option, it's also delicious when creamed and perfect as a side dish or as a topping on fresh bread. It might just outdo the original.

To some creamed spinach die-hards, this might sound like blasphemy, but it's true. In creamed spinach, the delicate greens are covered up by lots of dairy, so the spinach itself is not actually the star of the show. In fact, it might just be the least flavorful ingredient of the dish, plus it can get a bit slimy. Cabbage, on the other hand, has a stronger, more pungent flavor profile, making it more of a main character in its creamed form. The leaves are also thicker and heartier, giving the dish a more varied consistency.